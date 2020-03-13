Charlottesville area homeless shelters taking precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Homeless shelters around the Charlottesville area are running into a dangerous reality as health experts urge people to spread apart to slow the spread of COVID-19.
People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM) and The Haven both have plans in place to deal with the outbreak; however, the staff at both organizations said those plans can change in a matter of hours.
“This is really a day to day thing and the situation seems to be changing every 48 hours,” PACEM Executive Director Jayson Whitehead said. “Hope for the best plan for the worst is always the mindset.”
The Haven also held a planning meeting Friday, March 13 to discuss preparations in response to the viral outbreak. Whitehead said PACEM is currently looking into screening their guests for symptoms before entering hosts sites, however what that process looks like is still to be determined. The organization is also looking into alternative host sites.
For those without a place to stay, PACEM is often a last line of defense for many who are considered especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“Many of our folks are dealing with weakened immune systems for instance or we have more than 30% of our folks that stay with us this year are 55 and older so they are theoretically at risk,” Whitehead said.
PACEM and the Haven have implemented common-sense sanitary practices, including using hand sanitizer and wearing both gloves and face masks if necessary.
“At our sleep sites greater distance in between every cot or mattress,” he said. ”We’re also asking any guest that maybe say coughing or, or seems to be getting sick to wear a face mask.”
Whitehead also said he’s seeing increased concern of the virus spreading from host sites and volunteers.
Some volunteers, he said, have decided to stay home, but in many of those cases, other people are stepping in, “There’s definitely is a lot of concern from our host sites and they’re concerned about protecting their volunteers and that definitely makes sense."
Concern is also growing over the number of sanitary supplies the shelter and host sites have. This is not currently a shortage, Whitehead said, however, he foresees it being an issue.
