Warner calls on fed for economic support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Virginia Senator Mark Warner says public awareness multiplied exponentially Tuesday and Wednesday after several events canceled because of coronavirus.
Warner’s first priority is to make sure people who are infected get the medical care they need, but he feels the number of cases will go up, and some businesses might be forced to furlough workers.
Warner wants to make sure Virginia shores up unemployment benefits.
“So that we can, in a sense, waive those initial seven day waiting periods. So, if people are furloughed, that waitress at a restaurant, or hotel workers that have their hotel see a remarkable shut down or decrease in volume, to make sure that they get that economic support”, Warner said.
On the flip side, Warner feels the federal government must start looking at economic support for businesses affected, and he also backs a bill to force employers to offer paid leave.
