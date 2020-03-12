Gov. Northam declares state of emergency, Virginia has 17 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency after the Virginia Department of Health confirmed 17 “presumptive positive” cases in Virginia as of Thursday morning.
At 2 p.m., Governor Ralph Northam, along with other state officials, held a press conference to provide an update on the new cases.
Watch the announcement live on Governor Northam’s Facebook Page:
The total number of cases includes two in central Virginia, but the exact area is still unknown.
This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.
