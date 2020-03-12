VDH confirms a positive case of coronavirus in Harrisonburg

Coronavirus has reached Harrisonburg. The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed that one patient in the city has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive case is a person in their 60s who is currently being treated at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
This is the second case in the health department's northwest region, which includes Charlottesville.
The city of Harrisonburg says it is working closely with federal and state officials to monitor the situation.
Virginia Department of Health News Release:
Central Shenandoah Health District Confirms a Positive Case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
(Staunton, VA.) – The Central Shenandoah Health District announced that a resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This case marks the first case in the Central Shenandoah Health District.
“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” said Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay. Public health will work to isolate the patient and to investigate all people who had close contact with the patient. Contacts will be asked to stay home away from others for 14 days.
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Avoid contact with sick people.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health has also activated a public information line, 877-ASK-VDH3, for questions from residents about the novel coronavirus situation.
03/12/2020 Release from City of Harrisonburg:
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The City of Harrisonburg and all departments are closely monitoring the latest information and recommendations concerning the coronavirus, or COVID-19, following a presumptive positive test in our community confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health late this afternoon.
We are working closely with regional and national health experts in monitoring the situation, and have put all city protocols related to the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases into action. This includes reassessing some community events and activities.
We are in daily contact with the Virginia Department of Health, which is providing guidance on this matter.
We encourage all residents to follow Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding prevention, and to follow only trust sources for future updates and information on this matter. More information regarding the coronavirus and helpful links is available at the city’s website.
