UVA Infectious disease expert weighs-in on coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An infectious disease expert with University of Virginia Health is weighing in on what you can do to keep yourself and others safe amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dr. Bill Petri has been studying infectious diseases at UVA for almost 30 years. He is part of a team at the university that is working to create a vaccine for a potential second generation of the coronavirus.
Petri says isolation has helped decrease the spread of COVID-19 cases in China, and will likely do the same here in the U.S.
“If you’re young, you’re at less risk of having a severe case. But what worries me is that if young people don’t pay as much attention to trying to prevent getting it, because then they can transmit it to people who are elderly or immunocompromised,” Petri said.
As of now, anyone being tested for the coronavirus has to do so through the Virginia Department of Health. The University of Virginia Medical Center is working on making its own test for the virus, and hopes to have it ready soon.
