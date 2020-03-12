UVa & ACC cancel all athletic events, until further notice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia, and the Atlantic Coast Conference, have both announced the cancellation of all athletic events, effective immediately.
The school and the league both made their announcements in press releases on Thursday afternoon.
All UVa Athletics activities, including practice and competition, have been suspended until further notice.
“We understand this is unusual and unprecedented; however, these are extremely unusual times,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “These decisions will be reviewed on a daily basis as circumstances change. This is not ideal for anyone, but the goal is to preserve and protect the health and safety of as many people in our Athletics family and beyond as possible.”
ACC commissioner John Swofford says, “This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”
The ACC has cancelled the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament in Greensboro, earlier in the day, after originally stating the games would be played with no fans.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and the NCAA wrestling championships, were both scheduled to start next week.
UVa senior wrestlers Jack Mueller and Danny Aiello were each Top Ten seeds in the wrestling tournament.
The Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team is the defending national champions.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.