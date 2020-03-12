Second Crimora man charged in connection with McGuslin Ln. incident

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Crimora man who was stabbed is now charged with malicious wounding for allegedly setting off the attack with a baseball bat.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday, March 12, that 56-year-old Sidney R. Woodard was charged after he was treated for stab wounds at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
This all stems from March 2 when deputies responded to the area of McGuslin Lane.
Investigators believe Woodard was hitting a man with a baseball bat, when 59-year-old David Frazier stepped in and stabbed Woodard.
Frazier is also charged with malicious wounding.
03/12/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
Sidney R. Woodard, 56 of Crimora, was arrested (03/05) for one count of malicious wounding after being treated and released, for non-life threatening stab wounds, from the University of Virginia Medical Center. Woodard is alleged to have struck a man with a bat before being stabbed. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to McGuslin Ln., Crimora, on Monday afternoon, 03/02/2020 @ 1416 hours, regarding a stabbing.
Upon arrival, deputies and investigators found a 38 year old man who reported being struck with a baseball bat; his injuries were non-life threatening.
A second man, identified as David Frazier, had wounds to his hand and admitted to stabbing a third man who had left the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the three men were together when a man began assaulting the 38 year old victim with a baseball bat. The victim is alleged to have overpowered his attacker, when Frazier allegedly attacked the man with a knife.
Frazier, 59 of Crimora, was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with one count of malicious wounding. He was jailed at MRRJ and is being held without bond.
The man Frazier allegedly stabbed was identified and later located at the University of Virginia Medical Center where he was being treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.
Knives and a bat were recovered. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.
