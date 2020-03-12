Rain Late, Possible Thunder. Warm, Breezy Friday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain on the way, some thunder possible too, late tonight into the predawn hours of Friday. A complex of rain and storms moving through the lower Ohio Valley and Mid-Mississippi Valley will work eastward, after midnight, in advance of an approaching cold front. Overall rain amounts between a quarter to half an inch. Showers will taper off early Friday closer or shortly after daybreak. Clearing skies, breezy and warm Friday. Winds could gust over 20-30 mph at times.