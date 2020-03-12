Rain Late, Possible Thunder. Warm, Breezy Friday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain on the way, some thunder possible too, late tonight into the predawn hours of Friday. A complex of rain and storms moving through the lower Ohio Valley and Mid-Mississippi Valley will work eastward, after midnight, in advance of an approaching cold front. Overall rain amounts between a quarter to half an inch. Showers will taper off early Friday closer or shortly after daybreak. Clearing skies, breezy and warm Friday. Winds could gust over 20-30 mph at times.
The cooler air will arrive for the weekend. Most of Saturday is looking dry with highs in the 50s. Rain showers arrive arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some higher elevations may have a little wet snow mix in. Most of the rain tapers by early afternoon, but highs in the chilly 40s.
Currently Monday of next week is trending dry. Some more showers are possible by Tuesday for St. Patrick’s Day.
Tonight: Rain - mainly after midnight. Some thunder possible, along with heavy downpours. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Showers exit early, Clearing, breezy and warm. Highs in the 70s for central VA and upper 60s to around 70 for the Shenandoah Valley.
Friday night: Clear and cooler. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 50s. Lows near 40. Rain showers Saturday night. Some rain/snow mix possible for the mountains. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Sunday: Chilly rain showers, mainly during the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Low 40.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
Thursday: Variable clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
