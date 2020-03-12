PVCC moves classes online, events cancelled or postponed

PIEDMONT VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE MEDIA RELEASE:
PVCC TO MOVE CLASSES ONLINE – EVENTS TO BE CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Charlottesville, Va. – March 12 , 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) continues to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the top priority remains the health and safety of students, staff, faculty and the community. PVCC is canceling classes scheduled for March 16 and 17, and will move most classes to online effective Wednesday, March 18.
PVCC will also cancel or postpone all events scheduled to be held on the main campus and at satellite locations, effective immediately. These changes are in place through April 4, 2020 or until otherwise stated.
The college will remain open during this period and faculty and staff will maintain their regular work schedules unless otherwise notified. PVCC will return classes to campus/face-to-face instruction and resume holding and hosting events as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.
“PVCC’s primary concern is for the health and safety of our students, faculty ,staff and the community. We are taking these actions to reduce the possibility of the spread of the virus. We are moving classes to online so that our students can complete the semester and successfully reach their educational goals,” said PVCC President Frank Friedman.
As this situation is evolving, PVCC will continue to actively monitor conditions and provide updates related to PVCC decision-making. To learn more, please visit www.pvcc.edu/coronavirus-covid19.
Established in 1972, Piedmont Virginia Community College is a nonresidential two-year institution of higher education that serves Central Virginia – principally, residents of the City of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson. PVCC is committed to providing access to a college education for all who can benefit, an opportunity for each student to reach her/his potential, and excellence in all programs and services. Visit www.pvcc.edu.