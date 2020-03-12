Pleasant late winter day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine early Today, but clouds will increase later. As wind shifts to the southeast, temperatures will rise to above normal levels. We’re tracking a system that will bring morning showers Friday, followed by clearing, breezy and warmer temperatures Friday afternoon. The Weekend will get off to a seasonal start however, cooler temperatures will move in by Sunday. Sunny and seasonal Saturday. Rain and cooler by Sunday. Enjoy !
Today: Partly sunny: High: upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low mid 50s
Friday: Morning showers, Clearing and breezy, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday; Partly sunny, cooler, High upper 50s...Low: around 40
Sunday; Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy wih scattered showers, High: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
