Pleasant late winter day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine early Today, but clouds will increase later. As wind shifts to the southeast, temperatures will rise to above normal levels. We’re tracking a system that will bring morning showers Friday, followed by clearing, breezy and warmer temperatures Friday afternoon. The Weekend will get off to a seasonal start however, cooler temperatures will move in by Sunday. Sunny and seasonal Saturday. Rain and cooler by Sunday. Enjoy !