No Fans Allowed: Coronavirus forces ACC Tournament to close it doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference, among others, are taking unprecedented steps to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, as only “essential personnel” will be allowed to attend tournament games.
The NCAA made its announcement Wednesday afternoon, and the ACC quickly followed suit.
Beginning in the quarterfinals on Thursday, no fans will be allowed to watch the games from inside the Greensboro Coliseum.
That has a big impact on UVa fans, as the Cavaliers are scheduled to play their first game in the tournament Thursday at 7pm against Notre Dame.
Six games have been played at the tournament so far, with seven more on the schedule.
The league has not made any announcement regarding fans who have already purchased tickets for games they won’t be allowed to attend.
The six rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as well as other upcoming NCAA Championships, will be played with, “only essential staff, and limited family attendance,” due to COVID-19.
The NBA has suspended the rest of its season indefinitely.
