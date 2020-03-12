NCAA cancels all winter & spring championship events

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no March Madness this year.
The NCAA announced on Thursday that it has cancelled all winter and spring championships, including the men’s basketball tournament, due to continuing concerns over the coronavirus.
FROM THE NCAA:
“This decision is based on the evolving CVOID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
The Virginia men’s basketball team will not have a chance to defend its first-ever national championship, which the Cavaliers won in Minneapolis last season.
The UVa men’s lacrosse team won its sixth nation title last spring, but their season is also over.
The Wahoos had teams ranked in the Top 25 in men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, baseball, and women’s tennis.
UVa senior jumper Jordan Scott is the NCAA leader in the triple jump. He is the lone athlete to clear 55 feet in the event this season, with a career-best jump of 17.02m (55′10.25″), which broke the program record.
Virginia senior wrestlers Jack Mueller and Danny Aiello were each Top Ten seeds in the wrestling tournament, which was scheduled to start next week.
