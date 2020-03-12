Hearing date pushed to June in Allan case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of removing Charlottesville’s plaque designating the site of a slave auction block is being pushed to June.
Richard H. Allan III was scheduled to appear in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, March 12. Police arrested the 74-year-old at his Albemarle County studio back on February 11, charging him with grand larceny and possession of “burglarious” tools.
Allan’s new court hearing is set for June 4.
Allan has admitted to removing the slave auction marker on East Jefferson Street during the early hours of February 6.
“I definitely want to apologize to everyone in our town if in any way I have hurt the feelings, embarrassed anyone. That was not my intent. My intent was to stand up particularly for descendants of enslaved people,” Allan said outside of court last month.
The Charlottesville Police Department asks anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective A. Blank at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for additional information.
