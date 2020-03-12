Gyms in Charlottesville stepping up cleaning procedures in wake of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gyms say they are working around the clock to make sure facilities are squeaky clean.
Both the Piedmont Family YMCA and ACAC Fitness Centers are setting up hand-sanitizing stations, and getting all staff members involved in wiping down equipment.
“We’re just encouraging good hygiene for hand washing and containment," Piedmont Family YMCA CEO Jessica Maslaney said. “We’re asking people if they are sick or experiencing some symptoms - whether it’s staff and members - not to come in.”
At the YMCA, staff members are constantly refilling hand sanitizer and using disinfectant wipes, while also closely monitoring recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ACAC is using hospital-grade soap in bathrooms, and is considering closing early a few evenings to deep clean its facilities.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve done. We’ve doubled down on our cleaning, so team members are walking around wiping machines before and after," ACAC Vice President of Communications Susan Johnson said. "We’ve encouraged members to do the same thing. We have signs in the bathrooms that say the CDC recommends that you wash your hands.”
ACAC is also being more lenient in allowing senior members and others at-risk to freeze their memberships, and limiting exercise class sizes to encourage social distancing.
Through it all, both gyms are motivated to stay open.
“Our members are telling us that they want us to stay open, and we want to stay open for our members and our team members,” Johnson said.
