Downpour and thunder risk overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s been a variable sky across the region today. Sunshine over the Shenandoah Valley and cloudier skies over central Virginia.
A storm system over the lower Ohio and Mid-Mississippi Valley will produce severe weather later today and tonight. Those storms will weaken as they enter our region after midnight. We will have some rain and thunder late tonight into the pre-dawn hours.
Showers and thunderstorms will exit early Friday. Sunshine returns, along with breezy and warm conditions in the afternoon.
We look dry Saturday and cooler. Rain showers arrive arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some higher elevations may have a little wet snow mix in.
The chilly rain showers will exit later Sunday morning.
Forecast models have been trending drier for Monday, St. Patrick’s Day and next Wednesday.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy for central VA. If clouds break, we’ll reach the mid 60s. Sunnier sky over the Shenandoah Valley. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday night: A dry evening. Milder with showers, downpours and thunder arriving after midnight and pre-dawn. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Drying, breezy and becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the 70s for central VA and upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley.
Friday night: Clear and cooler. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 50s. Lows near 40. Rain showers Saturday night. Low 40.
Sunday: Morning rain showers. Drier in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. High 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Low 40.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
