Charlottesville Fire Chief offers budget proposals an activist in Charlottesville calls problematic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29 has acquired letters with Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson pushing the fire chief, Andrew Baxter, for details on how he would address overtime in the fire department. Richardson asked for written solutions to the department’s budget problems.
Baxter offered two solutions. One is to eliminate city EMT services, and the other involves pulling a fire truck from service, which would affect several neighborhoods including Ridge Street, Johnson Village and Venable.
Tanesha Hudson, an activist in Charlottesville, says this proposal is problematic. “Why would you shut down service in a predominantly black neighborhood? Why wouldn’t you shut down services in Greenbrier?” she said.
The fight over funding escalated last week in an email exchange between Richardson and Firefighter Greg Wright. Wright wrote in part, "These are our two highest priorities that Dr. Richardson seems willfully ignorant about. The complete lack of a basic understanding by the city's executive cannot be tolerated as we move forward in this budgetary process."
Hudson calls Wright’s email racist. “He knows that using the word ignorant is a racial slur. It was a word that was thrown around since slavery, even after slavery during Jim Crow,” she said.
Some also took issue with Richardson’s response, which reads in part: “your educational achievements and certifications, as well as your limited work experience as a supervisor, will never be a match to any of my qualifications or credentials.”
Hudson does not believe Richardson should apologize. "You need to let people know you will not tolerate this type of behavior," she said.
NBC29 reached out to City Hall and they declined to comment. We also reached out to Albemarle County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief David Puckett who says he cannot comment on any potential joint agreement issues because these are just proposals and nothing is set in stone.
