Charlottesville-area United Way suspending tax aid program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is suspending its tax preparation program due to concerns about COVID-19.
The organization made the announcement Thursday, March 12, stating in part:
“We are working hard to find other resources that may be available in our community. Every effort will be made to contact and reschedule all taxpayer appointments already booked.”
The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is recommending www.myfreetaxes.com or www.freetaxusa.com for anyone seeking tax preparation and filing services.
03/12/2020 Statement from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville:
In response to the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, the University of Virginia has suspended classes on grounds for the foreseeable future. As a result, we are unable to take any more appointments and operate the Cville Tax Aid program OR file any more tax returns, as the tax preparers are student volunteers from Madison House, the volunteer center for the University.
The University of Virginia has requested that students return home. Therefore, the Cville Tax Aid program, which annually relies on over 250 student volunteers, will be shut down, effective immediately.
The United Way understands that these significant steps will cause disruptions and inconveniences to our clients. We are working hard to find other resources that may be available in our community. Every effort will be made to contact and reschedule all taxpayer appointments already booked.
We recommend the following online resources for those seeking tax preparation and filing services: www.myfreetaxes.com or www.freetaxusa.com.
