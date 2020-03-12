Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley events cancelled or delayed due to coronavirus concerns

Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley events cancelled or delayed due to coronavirus concerns
COVID-19 (Source: MGN Online)
March 12, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 1:31 PM

As area events are cancelled or delayed due to the concern over COVID-19 coronavirus, we will list them below. If you have an event that has been cancelled, send your information to newsdesk@nbc29.com.

03/12/20 - The spring leg of Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour has been postponed. The Friday, March 13th date at John Paul Jones Arena has been rescheduled to September 11th.

03/12/20 - Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle Annual Visual Arts Show Postponed

03/12/20 - Albemarle County Public Schools - All Athletic Scrimmages (home & away) are canceled thru March 14.

03/12/20 - Paramount Theater cancels some events, check their website for details.

03/12/20 - Charlottesville 10Miler, scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled.

03/12/20 - Charlottesville-area United Way suspending tax aid program.

03/11/20 - JMU will not hold in-person classes the week of March 16.

03/11/20 - UVA cancels classes on grounds, online classes start March 19.

03/10/20 - Virginia Festival of the Book cancelled.