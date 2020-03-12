Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley events cancelled or delayed due to coronavirus concerns

As area events are cancelled or delayed due to the concern over COVID-19 coronavirus, we will list them below. If you have an event that has been cancelled, send your information to newsdesk@nbc29.com.
03/12/20 - The spring leg of Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour has been postponed. The Friday, March 13th date at John Paul Jones Arena has been rescheduled to September 11th.
03/12/20 - Paramount Theater cancels some events, check their website for details.
03/10/20 - Virginia Festival of the Book cancelled.