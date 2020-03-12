Businesses near University of Virginia grounds remain optimistic amongst coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses near grounds may be taking a hard hit, as students go online and potentially stay at home.
Several businesses have no plans of closing their doors. In fact, they think business might slow down a little, but many students will still be in the area since a lot of them live off grounds.
“I think anybody in this would be concerned about that as long as well as the health of everybody involved, but we're one community. I think that everyone's going to come out, the corner is open,” Bo Stockton, Owner of Michael’s Bistro and Taphouse said.
The only thing right now that is playing a big role is that regular staff will have to bank more hours.
“The students not coming back we just lose our employees, but hopefully things kind of start to change a little bit,” Co-Onwer of Ragged Mountain Running Shop, Audrey Lorenzoni said.
In the meantime, businesses have started stepping up their sanitary practices.
"There are different things that we can do. We can put more hand sanitizers in the bathrooms and more hand sanitizers on the tables. Also, make sure the clientele know that you know and are aware that this is happening,” Stockton said.”
"We've stepped it up a little bit more, we always step it up during flu season anyway and now we just do it twice a day,” Lorenzoni said.
Overall, all the businesses say things are going well and they have more customers than just students to keep them afloat.
"You know we do have a lot of student shoppers but we also have hospital employees, UVA employees and employees on the corner. We also have chase bank that opened and restaurants and we also have Charlottesville locals that come to the corner,” Churchman said.
Owners say they think that the virus will blow over and things will be back to normal. In the meantime, they are sticking together and supporting each other.
