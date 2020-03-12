Anthony Poindexter named to 2020 Class of College Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia football star Anthony Poindexter will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.
Poindexter was a two-time first-team All-American, and he led Virginia to three bowl games, including a win in the 1995 Peach Bowl.
Following his NFL career, ‘Dex’ spent 11 seasons on the coaching staff at Virginia, starting as a graduate assistant, and ending his Virginia tenure as safeties coach in 2013.
Poindexter was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at UConn from 2014-16, and he is now entering his fourth season as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Purdue.
The Lynchburg native is the fifth Cavalier player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Bill Dudley (1956), Tom Scott (1979), Joe Palumbo (1999), and Jim Dombrowski (2008).
