ACPD helping houses of worship stay safe, secure

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is helping church congregations keep their houses of worship safe and secure.
ACPD hosted a safety workshop at First Baptist Church early Thursday, March 12, which was attended by representatives from more than 50 congregations.
Crime Prevention Specialist Officer Joseph George says he put the workshop together due to an increase in concerns he's heard from the community.
George addressed all types of safety issues during Thursday’s event, including environmental, medical, and active assailants.
"We really get into our house of worship crime prevention program which entails maybe having a security survey, or security assessment done for the house of worship, and then talking about the formation of life safety teams just to handle any sort of emergency. It is about preparedness," the officer said.
A representative from the Charlottesville Police Department was also at the event to speak to the audience and answer questions.
