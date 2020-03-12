ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Cancelled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has cancelled the remainder of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, NC, due to concerns over coronavirus.
The league sent out a press release announcing the decision, shortly before Florida State and Clemson were scheduled to tip-off in the first game of the day at 12:30 on Thursday.
Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference:
“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”
ACC commissioner John Swofford held a press conference in Greensboro on Thursday morning, and stated the quarterfinal games would go on as scheduled, but the situation was fluid.
That situation changed less than two hours later, with the cancellation of the seven games remaining on the schedule.
Virginia was the 2-seed in the tournament, and the Cavaliers were scheduled to take on 7-seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7pm.
The quarterfinal games were scheduled to be played with no fans in the arena.
The ACC made that decision on Wednesday, following on the heels of a similar announcement from the NCAA regarding its tournament.
