Weekend work to continue on I-64 bridge over Rte. 20 in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A contractor is resuming work on the Interstate 64 bridge over Route 20 in Albemarle County.
Extended lane closures on the westbound side are scheduled to take place over the next three weekends between 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. the following Monday, weather permitting. The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will also be closed.
This is hydro demolition to lay down a latex covering that will extend the life of the bridge, and part of an ongoing project.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers should expect major delays, and is advising folks consider using alternate routes.
Click here for more information on the project.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.