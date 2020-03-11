Waynesboro YMCA hosts Disabled American Veterans free program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro YMCA is helping connect veterans to the services they need. On Wednesday, a handful of veterans learned more about the Disabled American Veterans Association (DAV) thanks to an event hosted by the YMCA.
The DAV has been helping veterans for a hundred years with everything from educational and family benefits to disability claims and even transportation to the V.A. Hospital.
"We really would love to connect people with the services that they deserve. I mean it’s part of the employment contract they made with the U.S. government. It’s absolutely something they’re entitled to and that they deserve after their service,” Waynesboro YMCA Advancement Director Tracy Henke said.
Henke is encouraging veterans who want to know what’s available to them to contact her at the Waynesboro YMCA or reach out to the DAV and ask for benefits information.
