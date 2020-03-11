Water pump project in Fluvanna Co. moves forward despite opposition

ZION CROSSROADS, Va. (WVIR) - A controversial project to support growth in Zion Crossroads took another step forward Wednesday.
The James River Water Authority voted to submit a detailed site analysis to the Army Corps of Engineers during a meeting at the Spring Creek clubhouse Wednesday, March 11.
Dozens of protesters were on-hand at the meeting, including the members of the Monacan Indian Nation. Chief Kenneth Branham says the proposed site for the water pump is on land sacred to his tribe.
“There are other places they can put this. The major drawback to those other places is that it costs more, it’s time we take money out of the equation and do what is right and respectful,” Chief Kenneth Branham said.
An attorney for the water authority says the current proposed site is still the most practical option.
A more detailed analysis of the site plans are expected to be released in the next couple of days.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.