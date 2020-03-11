UVA announces plans to partner with several organizations to bring affordable housing units to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia is announcing the community organizations it plans to partner with to bring affordable-housing units to Charlottesville. It is all part of UVA’s 2030 strategic plan. “It’s kind of a new day here,” said UVA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis.
On Wednesday, the University of Virginia announced a plan to build between 1000 to 1500 affordable housing units on university-owned land. “This is housing for teachers, policeman, firemen, social workers, people that earn a wage but cannot afford to live in our community,” UVA Rector James Murray said.
While many of the university’s own employees may qualify, this is not just for them. “We’ve made a conscious decision that we are doing this for the community. We’re not doing it for UVA, so its going to be first come, first serve and there will be no priority for UVA employees,” Murray said.
While it is part of the university’s strategic plan to be “A Great and Good University”, UVA is partnering with community groups including the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program, or AHIP to make it happen. “This is a comprehensive approach to working together with Piedmont Housing Alliance. There’s a whole group working at Friendship Court, so lots and lots of groups coming together,” Davis said.
The university is not just addressing affordable housing needs. There are a total of four working groups addressing other issues including early childhood education, procurement issues and supplier diversity, and ways to grow UVA's employment pipeline. "How people can apply for jobs, thinking about people who are here and pathways for promotion because as we know, our most valuable resources is our human capital," Davis said.
UVA wants the Great and Good University Initiative to be more than just words on a page. “In that aspiration we believe fundamentally that we have to be good, which is good neighbors, good citizens, a great place to work. So, the good is essentials to maintain being great,” Davis said.
The university is still working on potential sites for where to build the housing units and hopes to have a more finalized list by this summer.
