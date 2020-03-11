9th coronavirus case confirmed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The ninth confirmed coronavirus case in Virginia was reported Wednesday morning in a press conference held by Governor Ralph Northam.
Northam announced one new case out of the Chickahominy Health District. That district includes Hanover, Charles City, Goochland and New Kent. The individual was known to have traveled to a country with a class 3 travel advisory.
Gov. Northam stated the commonwealth is planning for every scenario and preparing hospitals, schools and other institutions.
A state of emergency has not been declared, but Northam said he is prepared to do so if necessary.
