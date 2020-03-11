Teachers from across Virginia visit Charlottesville tour Court Square as part of the Reframing the Narrative program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers from across Virginia got inspiration in Charlottesville Wednesday on the concern the current history curriculum is not telling the whole story.
The $300,000 Reframing the Narrative program is set to revise middle and high school social studies. The goal is to provide students with a more accurate and inclusive picture of events from the perspective of everyone those events impacted.
Teachers from Albemarle, Fairfax, and other counties across Virginia got insight on a walking tour through Court Square with University of Virginia race and religion professor Jalane Schmidtt.
"You know the truth, sort of sets us free, right? And so, understanding our past is, I think, a key to sort of solving the problems and challenges that we have today. So, I think for us its helping students to be able to think for themselves, to uncover untold stories, and ultimately to be able to solve problems together so this is critical to that." John Hobsons, lead instruction coach, stated.
"We have to be more authentic and more real, especially in these times,” Gemayel Hazard, a sixth-grade teacher in Fairfax said. “I’ve been a teacher for quite a while…15 years now, and I’ve been teaching content that I haven’t always felt gave the truth. And now that we’re moving in that direction in Fairfax, I want to be able to do it the right way. I think that’s what’s best for kids.”
This is a multi-year project, but teachers are getting a head start. They plan to write the curriculum in June and get feedback over the summer, with the goal of publishing it in November.
