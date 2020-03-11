Overcast and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has slowly drifted to our southeast Today. Plenty of clouds will be with us throughout much of the day. Despite the mostly cloudy conditions and the light northeast wind, temperatures will still be slightly above normal. More of the same is expected Thursday. A weak system will bring a few morning showers Friday, followed by an impressive warm-up. However, by the Weekend temperatures will begin to tumble, with rain on Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, High: around 60
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Friday: Morning showers, Clearing and warmer, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
