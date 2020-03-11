Overcast and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has slowly drifted to our southeast Today. Plenty of clouds will be with us throughout much of the day. Despite the mostly cloudy conditions and the light northeast wind, temperatures will still be slightly above normal. More of the same is expected Thursday. A weak system will bring a few morning showers Friday, followed by an impressive warm-up. However, by the Weekend temperatures will begin to tumble, with rain on Sunday. Have a great and safe day !