Overcast and pleasant

Quick warm-up, then cooler

NBC29 Weather at Noon
By David Rogers | March 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 12:55 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has slowly drifted to our southeast Today. Plenty of clouds will be with us throughout much of the day. Despite the mostly cloudy conditions and the light northeast wind, temperatures will still be slightly above normal. More of the same is expected Thursday. A weak system will bring a few morning showers Friday, followed by an impressive warm-up. However, by the Weekend temperatures will begin to tumble, with rain on Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Morning showers, Clearing and warmer, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.