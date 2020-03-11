Orange County firefighters to use new vehicle to train children how to respond to fire emergencies

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County has a brand-new vehicle in its fleet and it’s not a fire engine or ambulance.
The fire department purchased what it is calling a fire life safety house. Firefighters plan to use it to train children on how to respond to fire emergencies.
The trailer is equipped with a smoke machine and doors that get hot to stimulate a real fire.
“We want to teach them young on fire safety, the other great thing it does is if the children get the fire safety knowledge in the school they go home and tell mom and dad 'hey have we checked our smoke detectors?'” Chief Nathan Mort, of the County of Orange Fire & EMS, said.
The department plans to start the fire safety training with some of the area Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts before expanding to the local elementary schools.
