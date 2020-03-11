No. 17 UVa Baseball blasts UMass-Lowell 24-5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 17 UVa baseball team scored its most runs in more than a decade, as the Cavaliers defeated UMass-Lowell 24-5 on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
Freshman Max Cotier tied the program record with five runs scored.
Jimmy Sullivan, Devin Ortiz, and Chris Newell all hit home runs.
Virginia has homered in nine-straight games, and has a total of 22 on the season.
The Cavaliers hit 28 in all of 2019.
UVa (13-4, 2-1 ACC) will finish the two-game series against UMass-Lowell on Tuesday at 11 AM.
