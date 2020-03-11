Mild Thursday. Some Morning Rain Friday, Warm and Breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild and pleasant Thursday with highs back in the 60s. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning the next best chance of rain arrives. Overall rain amounts around a quarter inch. After the rain departs, clearing, breezy and warm Friday with highs in the 70s.
A cold front later Friday will usher in much cooler temperatures for the weekend. While much of Saturday looks dry, with highs in the 50s, a chilly rain with highs in the 40s is expected for Sunday. The mountains could see a little snow possibly. More rain chances to continue into early next week.
Tonight: Variable clouds. Lows: low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Clouds and sun, mild. High: low to mid 60s. Lows low 50s
Friday: AM Rain. Clearing, warm, breezy. Highs: low to mid 70s. Lows: upper 30s
Saturday: Variable clouds, cooler. Highs: upper 50s. Lows: upper 30s
Sunday: Showers, chilly. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs: low 50s. Lows: low 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, mild. Highs: Low 60s. Lows: low 40s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs: Low 60s.
