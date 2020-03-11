Kaine introduces paid sick leave bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine announced a bill he co-sponsored to make sure people can stay home if they feel sick.
Kaine feels this could help curb the spread of the coronavirus. It would force employers to allow workers to earn paid sick leave over time, and in some instances require employers to pay longer leave times.
“The bill we introduced would allow employees to earn up to seven days of paid sick leave a year, but would also say, after the declaration of a public health emergency, every employee would be entitled to 14 sick days of sick leave.” Kaine said.
The bill does not provide any kind of government subsidy to employers. Businesses would be the ones to pay. He feels it is in their best interest, saying no employer wants a potentially sick employee to come to work and infect others.
Kaine does not have a timeline on when he thinks this could pass, but says he wants to get it on the floor of the Senate as soon as possible.
