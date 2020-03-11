Cooler Today, warmer late week

Changes for the Weekend

By David Rogers | March 11, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 7:52 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is tracking east. Mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day with slightly above normal temperatures. Our next chance for showers will occur Friday morning, as temperatures warm into the 70s. Our Weekend will feature cooler temperatures and showers by Sunday. Enjoy !

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler, High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Thursday; Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Morning shower, Clearing and warmer, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny and seasonal, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

