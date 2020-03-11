Cooler Today, warmer late week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is tracking east. Mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day with slightly above normal temperatures. Our next chance for showers will occur Friday morning, as temperatures warm into the 70s. Our Weekend will feature cooler temperatures and showers by Sunday. Enjoy !
Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler, High: around 60
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s
Thursday; Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Friday: Morning shower, Clearing and warmer, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny and seasonal, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
