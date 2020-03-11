Carr’s Hill, the home of UVA presidents, received millions in upgrades that took months to complete

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After nearly 18 months and $13 million, UVA President Jim Ryan is enjoying renovations that brought Carr’s Hill into the 21st century.
The University of Virginia built Carr’s Hill in 1909 as a home for its presidents. A UVA historian says that is about the last time the home received major renovations. The home had major structural issues including antiquated plumbing and electrical systems. The university reinforced the structure of the roof, replaced all air conditioning and put in wireless capabilities to increase internet access around the home.
The university also reworked some of the landscape, adding a full sprinkler system and updated smoke detectors throughout the home. One of the updates involved removing a garden hose, but not one from the garden.
“Somebody used a garden hose as a conduit for a power cord so the air conditioning was sort of patched together, so the house really needed some attention,” UVA Historic Preservation Planner Brian Hogg said.
The home is also a place for university events and social gatherings, however, that is likely curtailed for the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
