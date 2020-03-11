Albemarle County Planning Commission approves proposal for more affordable housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People living in Albemarle County will soon have more affordable housing options. On Tuesday, the Albemarle County Planning Commission voted to approve the Parkway Place proposal for more housing along Rio Road and John Warner Parkway.
The proposal wants to rezone two properties for mixed-use with more than 300 new units. One of the concerns with the project include increased traffic at nearby intersections. The project also is not in full compliance with the comprehensive and the places 29 plan.
However, planners think this would help the younger generation in the county with housing.
“I do feel like however there is an audience that is not in the room and that’s the audience, the new families, the young families, those who would like to live and work within this area and not have to commute so I do want to kind of keep that in perspective,” Planning Commissioner Corey Clayborne said.
The next step is for the proposal to go before the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors for final approval.
