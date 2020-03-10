Virginia baseball nationally ranked at No. 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After Virginia baseball’s series win over No. 7 and undefeated NC State, the 'Hoos are nationally ranked as high as No. 17 in this weeks polls.
The Cavaliers ranked top 25 in both the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s and D1Baseball.com’s national rankings.
The 'Hoos are receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the second-straight week and have not been included in the top-25 since 2018.
UVA is 12-4 overall and takes on UMass next at Disharoon Park on Tuesday, Park March 10.
