VDH confirms fourth and fifth “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus in Fairfax, Spotsylvania County

The individual traveled on the same Nile River cruise as her husband. On March 5, when her husband was tested, she was asked to self-quarantine, stay home and avoid contact with others and has been compliant. When she developed minor respiratory illness symptoms, the Health Department determined that testing was warranted and specimens were sent to the Virginia state laboratory on March 8. The resident is currently doing well but was hospitalized while testing was completed. The positive result returned today is considered presumptive, pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).