UVA, VHSL basketball games stay on schedule amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Athletics will continue as scheduled, amid cancellations of other major events in the U.S. and abroad because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the Ivy League is canceling its upcoming basketball tournaments.
UVA Assistant Director for Media Relations Jim Daves told NBC 29 on Tuesday, March 10, that the Cavaliers have no plans to change or cancel any sporting events. The Atlantic Coast Conference also released a statement on Monday saying its basketball tournament in North Carolina is set to continue as scheduled.
The Virginia High School League released a statement saying it has no plans to cancel its basketball tournament.
Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference
“After consultation with local and state health authorities, including the governor and his medical staff, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum. As was outlined by the governor during his press conference, high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings. We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the league and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans.
The below proactive and response measures are currently in place:
- Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas;
- Increasing the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse;
- Posting and distributing the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building;
- Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise.
As an extra precaution, postgame media availability will be altered for this year’s tournament. In an effort to secure the team locker rooms for the players, coaches and essential team personnel, the postgame media access will take place in the Odeon Theatre, with additional player availability in secured areas designated by the league office.”
VHSL state basketball tournament to continue as scheduled
Charlottesville, Va. – As more information is released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on our country and commonwealth, the VHSL is staying abreast of the latest information and will continue to monitor the situation regarding our state basketball tournament plans, but at this time all tournament games currently scheduled will proceed as planned, VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun has announced.
“Safety for our teams, students, and fans, whether it’s due to inclement weather or a public health issue, is first and foremost our priority. We will continue to monitor the situation this week, but as of today, we will continue our state tournament as scheduled,” Haun said.
Just as with other illnesses, the VHSL is asking fans; participating coaches and students, and tournament officials and staff to do their parts in helping prevent the spread of illnesses. The CDC recommends these everyday preventative steps:
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, and
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
“We are committed to the health and safety of all those affiliated with our tournaments and will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide any updates as needed,” Haun said.
Individuals in high-risk categories and others who wish to watch upcoming games can watch on the NFHS Network https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/vhsl.
For more information about the coronavirus, including prevention and treatment, visit the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
