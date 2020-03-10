Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving cold will bring a few showers and breezy conditions Today. Temperatures will still above normal. Scattered showers will continue until this evening once the front moves through. High pressure will begin to build in Tonight. Pleasant conditions will return by mid-week with another warm up and showers Wednesday. More rain is expected Friday as temperatures warm into the 70s. We turn cooler for the weekend with showers by Sunday. Keep an eye to the sky !
Today; Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers, Highupper 60s
Tonight: Evening shower, then clearing, Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High; low 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Partly sunny with showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Cloudy with rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
