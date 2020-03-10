Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving cold will bring a few showers and breezy conditions Today. Temperatures will still above normal. Scattered showers will continue until this evening once the front moves through. High pressure will begin to build in Tonight. Pleasant conditions will return by mid-week with another warm up and showers Wednesday. More rain is expected Friday as temperatures warm into the 70s. We turn cooler for the weekend with showers by Sunday. Keep an eye to the sky !