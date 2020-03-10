Spotty Showers Tonight. Little Cooler Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some spotty showers or stray storm early tonight, as a cold front works across the region. A little cooler for the mid-week, but still above average for March.
Variable to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and largely dry, highs cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s. Much of Thursday dry as well with highs in the 60s. Late Thursday night into Friday morning the next best chance of rain arrives. Some clearing and warmer later Friday with highs warming back into the 70s.
Currently, cooler temperatures for the weekend. While much of Saturday looks dry, a chilly rain with highs in the 40s in expected for Sunday. More rain chances to continue into early next week.
Tonight: Evening shower or isolated storm. Partly cloudy, breezy. Lows mid to upper 40s
Wednesday: Variable clouds, cooler. Highs: upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s
Thursday: Partly to Mostly cloudy, mild. High: low 60s. Lows low 50s
Friday: AM showers. Variable clouds. Warm. Highs: low to mid 70s. Lows: upper 30s
Saturday: Variable clouds, cooler. Highs: upper 50s. Lows: upper 30s
Sunday: Showers, chilly. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs: low 50s. Lows: low 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, mild. Highs: Low 60s. Lows: low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.