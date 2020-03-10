Public safety officials prepare for Coronavirus

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Public safety officials are working together to make sure Charlottesville and Albemarle County are prepared for coronavirus.
The Charlottesville Fire Department (CFD), Albemarle County Fire Rescue, Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, Sentara Martha Jefferson hospital and University of Virginia Health are stocking up on extra supplies.
Officials want to have a plan in place to make sure there is enough capacity to treat patients at both hospitals.
CFD Chief Andrew Baxter says his department has been amping up its efforts to be prepared since January.
“It requires us to really pay attention to how we understand the risk and how we share resources and information those last two being the most important things. During any kind of crisis, just making sure information is accurate and that the right people have information.” Baxter said.
Officials also say to check the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and any information put out by the Thomas Jefferson Health District to keep yourself healthy.
