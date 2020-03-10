People in Charlottesville weigh in on diversity and equity issues throughout commonwealth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville are weighing in on the difficult conversation of diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the commonwealth. They gathered at Charlottesville High School as part of the One Virginia Initiative on ways to develop equal practices across the state.
This is all part of Governor Ralph Northam’s first-ever Strategic Plan for Diversity and Inclusive Excellence, which he announced in February. In March, five community forums are being held across the state for feedback.
“We want to show leadership and we want to demonstrate leadership here as Charlottesville can serve as an exemplar for the nation,” Chief Diversity Officer Janice Underwood said.
Underwood is charged with leading the initiative. “What you want to change you have to be able to measure it and I often say that you can’t change that which you don’t measure and you can’t measure that which you don’t acknowledge."
Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins says the history of the commonwealth has played a toll when it comes to access to opportunities for all. “For many years, our history in the commonwealth and all across this nation is no secret to anyone, there have been African American people and other groups of people who have not had whole access to employment, to policymaking."
The reason getting community feedback is so important is it makes the outcome more effective
"It's open, we encourage people to speak from the heart, to speak and talk to us about what are their thoughts on equity and diversity and how can they play a role in helping us move the initiative forward,” Atkins said.
The next forum will be held in Harrisonburg. If you would like to attend click here.