New leash law in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new leash law is in place in Albemarle County.
The law requires dogs to be on a leash whenever they are off their owner or caretaker's property.
There are a few exceptions, including a fenced-in yard, dogs on a hunt, and dogs in fenced dog parks. Farm dogs are also exempt.
The county says if you encounter an off-leash dog, call the Emergency Communications Center at 434-977-9041.
Dogs captured while off a leash can be impounded.
03/10/2020 Release from Albemarle County:
Albemarle County recently adopted a “leash law” to protect both two- and four- legged residents. The ordinance requires dogs to be on a leash whenever they are off the property of their owner or custodian, also known as “running at large.” This was approved by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on February 19, 2020.
We know this new law will prompt questions – and we have answers.
What does “running at large” mean? For the purpose of this ordinance, a dog is deemed to be “running at large” while roaming, running, or self-hunting off the property of its owner or custodian without being secured by a physical leash or lead attached to a collar or harness.
Can a dog be under voice command? No. Dogs not included in the exceptions list below must be physically secured with a leash or lead.
What are the exceptions?
- Dogs on bona fide hunt
- Dogs participating in field trials
- Dogs in fenced dog parks
- Certain service dogs
- Exercising hunting dogs
- Search and rescue dogs
- Working farm dogs
Where is this ordinance valid? This is a countywide ordinance.
What if we are visiting a friend’s property? Property owners may give permission to the dog’s owner for the dog to be on the property without a leash.
What should I do if I encounter an off-leash dog? Call the Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041.
Where are off-leash dog parks? Darden Towe Park and Chris Greene Lake Park are both off leash parks with 1-acre of fenced-in doggie bliss. Learn more about the parks.
