New guide helps Greene County students prepare for workforce

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students concentrating on technical education in Greene County have a new guide to get a glimpse at what their futures might look like.
The Greene County Technical Education Center helps students find hands-on career paths. It hopes a new and very visual course guide will make that a little easier.
"It is really hard to see how all the pieces fit together, so the course guide was designed to help have a visual aid to the students look at all the programs that we offer, how those classes fit together, and what sequence you should take the classes." Principal Michael Ormsmith said.
The center offers career and technical education courses like culinary arts and cosmetology.
This allows teachers like Katelyn Gozzard help students find a field they are passionate about.
"Not every kid is designed to sit at a desk, so giving them an opportunity in the kitchen to use their creativity has been very helpful for these students. They don't have to sit and write every single day." Gozzard said.
Principal Michael Ormsmith wanted to make it a little easier for them to look past graduation day, so he created a colorful guide that lays out job descriptions and salaries.
Ormsmith hopes the guide will also bring more parents into conversations about career paths.
“This is not anything that’s new information. It is just a new way to present it for the students to help them have those conversations, most of the conversations up until now have been between councilors and teachers.” Ormsmith said.
