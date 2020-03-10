MHS students prepare for musical theater pre-college program as part of Tony Award

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For some high schoolers, applying for college is a daunting task. For two students at Monticello High School in Albemarle County, the extracurricular section of those applications are getting a little easier. Juniors Christiana Mitchell and Kai Landers are getting ready to go to a six-week musical pre-college program at Carnegie Mellon University.
The students were hand picked by their drama teacher, Madeline Michel to attend the program in Pittsburgh. It’s part of Michel’s Tony Award win in 2019 for Excellence in Theater Education. She says while getting the award was a highlight, there’s something better about this.
“Awards are nice, and going up on stage and giving a speech, that’s all really nice,” Michel said, “But when it comes back to your students, that’s the best part."
Each student is attending the workshop on a $10,000 scholarship. While there, they will work with Broadway professionals and CMU professors.
"I’m gonna be able to do all these art things... I very much so put myself in this one particular box from doing voice lessons for so long that you have to sing all nice, and airy and sweet,” Christinia Mitchell said, “Now, to learn what other things I can do with my voice to become a better actress.”
While these students admit that the application process for colleges are already stressful, they say they feel better knowing they will be able to add this opportunity to their resumes.
“Everybody, obviously, is stressed about the future. Like, 'Oh gosh, like what am I going to put on college apps?’” Kai Landers said, “This is very much a killing a million birds with one stone.”
The workshop starts at the end of June.
Landers and Mitchell will be onstage in the Monticello High production of "Crybaby” from May 14 through 17.
