Madison Co. deputy injured in single-car crash on Thrift Rd.

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-car accident involving a Madison County sheriff’s deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened on Thrift Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 9.
Authorities provided few details, but did state a deputy was responding to a burglary-in-progress alarm.
The deputy was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
03/09/2020 Release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:
