Jeannie McCutcheon appointed as interim council member in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro city leaders appointed an interim council member on Monday. Jeannie McCutcheon was chosen out of five people to represent Ward A on a temporary basis.
McCutcheon has lived and worked in Ward A for the past 37 years and has a long history of serving the city. She says it’s an honor to fill the seat left vacant by Elzena Anderson when she moved out of state.
"Since she left I feel I need to continue and finish it up for Elzena, not so much for me. And work with the City. I work with the City on all kinds of committees and boards and I’m glad to do it,” McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon says she has no interest in running for the seat but is happy to represent the people of Ward A until an elected council member assumes the role in June.
