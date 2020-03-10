Hit and miss showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few showers have advanced across the area Today. The cold front is now moving through the Ohio valley and should clear our area later Tonight. Ahead of it, additional scattered showers are possible. Wind will be steady out of the southwest. Drier air will begin to work into our area late Tonight. Improving conditions are expected by mid week. Another system will bring another round of showers by late week. 70s are possible Friday, with cooler conditions for the Weekend. Keep an eye to the sky !
Today: Mostly cloudy with stray showers and breezy, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Evening shower,Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High low 50s...Low: low 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.