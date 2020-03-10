Hit and miss showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few showers have advanced across the area Today. The cold front is now moving through the Ohio valley and should clear our area later Tonight. Ahead of it, additional scattered showers are possible. Wind will be steady out of the southwest. Drier air will begin to work into our area late Tonight. Improving conditions are expected by mid week. Another system will bring another round of showers by late week. 70s are possible Friday, with cooler conditions for the Weekend. Keep an eye to the sky !