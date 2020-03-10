Charlottesville man accused of brandishing a gun, stealing car

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested a Charlottesville man in connection with an incident along Rives Street earlier in the year.
The Charlottesville Police Department announced Tuesday, March 10, that 35-year-old Mark Vincent Marsh was arrested two days ago. He is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple assault, carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and robbery.
Officers had responded to a report of a disorder with a weapon in 900 block of Rives St. around 8 a.m. Friday, January 10. A person told them Marsh had brandished a handgun and then stole his car.
Marsh is currently being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
03/10/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On January 10, 2020, at approximately 0800 hours, Charlottesville Police Department officers responded for the report of a disorder with a weapon in the 900 block of Rives Street.
Upon arrival, one victim stated the suspect engaged with them in a dispute, and the victim was assaulted. A second victim who also witnessed the incident stated the suspect brandished a handgun and then stole their silver BMW, and fled the scene.
Warrants for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple assault, carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and robbery were obtained against Mark Vincent Marsh, a 35-year-old resident of Charlottesville.
Marsh was arrested on by the Charlottesville Police Department on March 8, 2020.
